New York City Council passes legislation to improve equity, inclusion and diversity in FDNY

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council has passed historic legislation to improve equity, inclusion and diversity in the FDNY.

The legislation package requires the FDNY to report on its recruitment and retention efforts of firefighters of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

The department would also have to survey firehouses and ensure they are equipped to serve a mixed gender workforce.

"By passing this package of bills today, we hope to move the FDNY forward to achieving a workforce fully reflective of the diversity of our city," New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.

The council speaker says currently only 8% of firefighters are Black, 2% are Asian and only 1% are women.

