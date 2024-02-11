FDNY, Department of Buildings monitoring unstable building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- CBS New York is following a developing story in Brooklyn, where there's an unstable building.

Officials are worried about a building on 13th Avenue in Borough Park. There's reportedly concern about the facade.

The FDNY was called about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Two neighboring buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The Department of Buildings is on the scene and trying to assess the structural integrity of the building.

