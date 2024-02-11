Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY, Department of Buildings monitoring unstable building in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY, Department of Buildings monitoring unstable building in Brooklyn
FDNY, Department of Buildings monitoring unstable building in Brooklyn 00:25

NEW YORK -- CBS New York is following a developing story in Brooklyn, where there's an unstable building.

Officials are worried about a building on 13th Avenue in Borough Park. There's reportedly concern about the facade.

The FDNY was called about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Two neighboring buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The Department of Buildings is on the scene and trying to assess the structural integrity of the building.

Please stay with CBS New York, CBS New New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 6:53 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.