Former FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro honored at Italian Welfare League luncheon

NEW YORK -- The CBS family is happy to help honor an FDNY legend.

Former commissioner Daniel Nigro was honored for his service as chief of department after 9/11 and as commissioner during the COVID pandemic.

He was introduced by "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley at Sunday's Italian Welfare League luncheon. Pelley called Nigro the FDNY's "indispensable man."

Nigro is the only person whose career with the FDNY spanned seven decades.

Proud to represent @CBSNewYork as MC at the Italian Welfare League luncheon. Honorees include former @FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro and Ambassador of Italy to the United States Mariangela Zappia @MAZappia pic.twitter.com/XXE4E9FPlS — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) November 13, 2022

For the sixth year in a row, CBS2's Tony Aiello served as emcee of the luncheon.