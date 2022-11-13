Former FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro honored at Italian Welfare League luncheon
NEW YORK -- The CBS family is happy to help honor an FDNY legend.
Former commissioner Daniel Nigro was honored for his service as chief of department after 9/11 and as commissioner during the COVID pandemic.
He was introduced by "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley at Sunday's Italian Welfare League luncheon. Pelley called Nigro the FDNY's "indispensable man."
Nigro is the only person whose career with the FDNY spanned seven decades.
For the sixth year in a row, CBS2's Tony Aiello served as emcee of the luncheon.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.