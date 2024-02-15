Watch CBS News
Local News

2 FDNY chiefs on modified duty as FBI investigates potential corruption

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 FDNY chiefs under investigation by FBI in potential corruption probe
2 FDNY chiefs under investigation by FBI in potential corruption probe 00:39

NEW YORK -- Two FDNY chiefs are on modified duty as the FBI investigates a potential corruption probe.

Sources say the FBI raided the homes of FDNY chiefs Brian Cordasco and Anthony Saccavino on Thursday.

The investigation involves an alleged bribery scheme to expedite safety inspections.

The FDNY said in a statement:

"The FDNY's first priority is always keeping New Yorkers safe, and we expect every member of the department to act appropriately. As soon as Commissioner Kavanagh was alerted to these allegations last fall, she immediately referred them to DOI to investigate them. Commissioner Kavanagh has proactively placed the employees at the center of this investigation on modified duty, and we are awaiting guidance from DOI regarding further action."

The city's Department of Investigation confirms that it received a complaint from the FDNY but declined further comment.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 5:25 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.