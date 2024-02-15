2 FDNY chiefs on modified duty as FBI investigates potential corruption

2 FDNY chiefs under investigation by FBI in potential corruption probe

NEW YORK -- Two FDNY chiefs are on modified duty as the FBI investigates a potential corruption probe.

Sources say the FBI raided the homes of FDNY chiefs Brian Cordasco and Anthony Saccavino on Thursday.

The investigation involves an alleged bribery scheme to expedite safety inspections.

The FDNY said in a statement:

"The FDNY's first priority is always keeping New Yorkers safe, and we expect every member of the department to act appropriately. As soon as Commissioner Kavanagh was alerted to these allegations last fall, she immediately referred them to DOI to investigate them. Commissioner Kavanagh has proactively placed the employees at the center of this investigation on modified duty, and we are awaiting guidance from DOI regarding further action."

The city's Department of Investigation confirms that it received a complaint from the FDNY but declined further comment.