Funeral held for FDNY Chaplain John Delendick, who died from 9/11-related cancer

Funeral held for FDNY chaplain who died from 9/11-related cancer

NEW YORK -- A funeral was held Friday in Brooklyn for FDNY Chaplain John Delendick, who died from 9/11-related cancer.

The 28-year veteran of the department died last week at age 74.

Fellow firefighters lined up outside as the casket was carried inside the Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Prospect Heights.

After 9/11, Delendick spent time at the World Trade Center site, offering comfort and prayer to FDNY members and those in need.

He is survived by his family, including two sisters.