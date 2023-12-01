Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral held for FDNY Chaplain John Delendick, who died from 9/11-related cancer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Funeral held for FDNY chaplain who died from 9/11-related cancer
Funeral held for FDNY chaplain who died from 9/11-related cancer 00:35

NEW YORK -- A funeral was held Friday in Brooklyn for FDNY Chaplain John Delendick, who died from 9/11-related cancer.

The 28-year veteran of the department died last week at age 74.

Fellow firefighters lined up outside as the casket was carried inside the Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Prospect Heights.

After 9/11, Delendick spent time at the World Trade Center site, offering comfort and prayer to FDNY members and those in need.

He is survived by his family, including two sisters.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 8:29 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.