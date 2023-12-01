Funeral held for FDNY Chaplain John Delendick, who died from 9/11-related cancer
NEW YORK -- A funeral was held Friday in Brooklyn for FDNY Chaplain John Delendick, who died from 9/11-related cancer.
The 28-year veteran of the department died last week at age 74.
Fellow firefighters lined up outside as the casket was carried inside the Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Prospect Heights.
After 9/11, Delendick spent time at the World Trade Center site, offering comfort and prayer to FDNY members and those in need.
He is survived by his family, including two sisters.
