FDNY candidate Alexander Griffin dies during training run

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK - An FDNY candidate died during a training run. 

The Fire Department said Alexander Griffin experienced an "undetermined medical episode" and collapsed during a run on Randall's Island last week. 

Griffin was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital where he passed away. 

According to sources, the run was part of a physical fitness test that Griffin needed to pass before being offered a spot in the new academy class. 

