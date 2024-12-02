Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY battling multi-alarm fire at Upper East Side apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY battling 3-alarm apartment building fire on Upper East Side
FDNY battling 3-alarm apartment building fire on Upper East Side 00:21

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is on the scene of a multi-alarm fire inside an apartment building on the Upper East Side.

Officials said the call came in just after 7:15 p.m. on Monday and units quickly responded to 526 E. 82nd St. between York and East End avenues.

Heavy fire was reported on the fifth floor extending to the sixth floor and into the cockloft, the space between the top floor ceiling and the roof.

A second alarm was sounded at 7:30 p.m. and a third alarm came 10 minutes later, officials said. In all, nearly 140 first responders are on site.

One person was said to be critically injured and two firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.

CBS New York Team

The CBS New York Team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you New York web coverage on cbsnews.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.