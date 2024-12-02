FDNY battling multi-alarm fire at Upper East Side apartment building

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is on the scene of a multi-alarm fire inside an apartment building on the Upper East Side.

Officials said the call came in just after 7:15 p.m. on Monday and units quickly responded to 526 E. 82nd St. between York and East End avenues.

Heavy fire was reported on the fifth floor extending to the sixth floor and into the cockloft, the space between the top floor ceiling and the roof.

A second alarm was sounded at 7:30 p.m. and a third alarm came 10 minutes later, officials said. In all, nearly 140 first responders are on site.

One person was said to be critically injured and two firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said.

