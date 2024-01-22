FDNY battling high-rise fire in Harlem, at least 2 injured

NEW YORK -- The FDNY was battling a high-rise fire in Harlem on Monday night.

Citizen video shows flames shooting out of an apartment at 720 Lenox Ave.

The FDNY said the fire started at around 10 p.m. on the 16th floor of the building.

A tenant on the floor below noticed the fire and got her family out.

"I'm like, 'Let's just grab our clothes and go. We have to get out right now.' Like, we have no time to think about anything. I woke my son up because he was already sleep, and I got out and we got out of there. We went out. We started banging on the neighbor's doors, like 'It's a fire! So, fire! Get out! Get out! Get out!' And so everyone started to get their stuff and get out," Rashima Clarke said.

At least two people were hurt. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.