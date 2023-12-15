Watch CBS News
Local News

4 people hurt in early morning fire in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Four people were injured when a four-alarm fire engulfed a building early Friday in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook is live with the latest from Kingsland Avenue near Meeker Avenue. 

The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. on the first floor of a two-story multi-family home and spread to a second building. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is over the scene of a fire that broke out early this morning in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Friday, December 15, 2023

Firefighters could be heard breaking through windows to locate the source of the flames, as the smell of burning rubber and wood filled the air.

"We just heard the sirens -- a ridiculous level of sirens, even for New York City. And I just feel so bad for the families, it's heartbreaking at this time of night and this time of year," one witness told Westbrook.

Four people are being treated for minor injuries.

So far, there's no word on a cause.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 5:19 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.