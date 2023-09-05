FDNY battling enormous warehouse fire in Willets Point, Queens

NEW YORK -- The FDNY was battling a massive warehouse fire in Willets Point, Queens, late Monday night.

People nearby were being urged to keep their windows closed to avoid the smoke.

The blaze had grown to four alarms for 11:30 p.m. The FDNY told CBS New York it started on the roof of the one-story warehouse at 32-11 Harper St. A source confirmed the warehouse belongs to the Department of Transportation.

No injuries were reported.

About 150 fire and EMS workers were on the scene. The city's Office of Emergency management told residents in the area to shut their windows.

The FDNY said a call reporting fire and smoke at the warehouse came in at around 10 p.m.

Putting the fire out is expected to be a delicate operation. CBS New York heard firefighters over the scanner saying there are hazardous materials like high-pressure tanks, diesel fuel, kerosene, gasoline and welding tanks inside.

The NYPD was diverting traffic away at Exit 13 on the Whitestone Expressway. Police have also shutdown nearby Harper Arena.

Officials said to expect traffic delays in the area.