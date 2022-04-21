Watch CBS News

FDNY: 7 injured in house fire in Kensington, Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in the Kensington section of Brooklyn.

Video shows flames shooting out of the top of a house and spreading to the home next door.

Firefighters were first called to the area at around 4 a.m. Officials said it took about two hours to get the blaze under control.

Seven people were injured and all treated at the scene.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 11:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.