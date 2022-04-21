FDNY: 7 injured in house fire in Kensington, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in the Kensington section of Brooklyn.
Video shows flames shooting out of the top of a house and spreading to the home next door.
Firefighters were first called to the area at around 4 a.m. Officials said it took about two hours to get the blaze under control.
Seven people were injured and all treated at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.