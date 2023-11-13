FDNY: 7 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire

NEW YORK -- People were forced from their homes on a cold Monday night due to a fire at a building in East New York, Brooklyn.

Seven injuries were reported.

The fire marshal was trying to determine the cause of the blaze at a six-story building on Georgia Avenue. The concentration of the fire was on the fourth floor, where windows were broken and the inside was charred.

Officials said the injured, including six tenants, were taken to area hospitals. Many were seen being taken away on stretchers, and one firefighter was also injured.

Officials said the fire started at around 7:45 p.m. Smoke filled up the floor quickly and even spread to other floors.

A 15-year-old who lives above the apartment where the fire originated said he saw the smoke coming out of their faucets and quickly alerted his mom and siblings to get out.

"I have to wake up my siblings and my mom and told her, 'You know, gotta go, gotta leave.' It was a whole bunch of smoke in the hallway. It was hard to breathe and see. My eyes start tearing up," the teenager named Rodney said.

The Red Cross was at the scene, helping other residents whose apartment was damaged by smoke and water.

As far as the cause of the blaze, it is under investigation.