FDNY: 3 children among the critically injured in Midwood, Brooklyn apartment building fire

NEW YORK -- Four people, including children, are in critical condition following a fire at a home in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at the building on East 17th Street in Midwood at around 9:30 a.m. The FDNY responded to a blaze on the top floor. Damage to the windows could be seen.

Firefighters searched for victims and found four people inside -- a mother and three children.

The FDNY says it was a difficult search due to clutter in an apartment, but three people were taken out down the stairs, and one via the fire escape.

All were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. CBS New York was told they were unconscious and had smoke-related injuries.

"I heard a noise. I looked outside and nothing was happening. Then within minutes, there was a fire. Fire engines came, and there was smoke coming out through the front windows and the back windows," neighbor Chaya Horn said. "They brought a little boy down. He wasn't breathing. My heart goes out to him. They were doing CPR on him and they took him straight into the ambulance."

The Red Cross was giving emergency housing to two people, but it appears most of the units in the six-story building were not impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.