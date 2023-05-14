FDNY: 2 injured in house fire in Wakefield section of the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt in a fire that caused significant damage to a home in the Bronx, and then spread.

A firefighter was treated at the scene in Wakefield for a minor injury.

Neighbors were seen pacing around, obviously devastated that the fire took place on a sunny Mother's Day afternoon.

The house on Seton Avenue is completely gutted and charred. Video from neighbors shows just how intense those flames were coming out of the first floor and then traveling up, causing damage to the second floor.

The flames spread to two homes right next door.

CBS2 has learned that a 43-year-old woman was home at the time and was sent to the hospital. There was no immediate update from the FDNY on her condition.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. One neighbor, a few houses down from the scene, told CBS2 she smelled the burning and thought it was a Mother's Day barbecue before she came out and saw the flames and was told to leave her home.

Neighbors were too emotional to speak with CBS2. Now, they're just cleaning up what they can.

The fire marshal and Department of Buildings were at the site investigating, but did not immediately report a cause.