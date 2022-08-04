FDNY: 2 injured in high-rise building fire in Harlem

NEW YORK -- A fire in a high-rise apartment building in Harlem on Thursday morning left two people critically hurt.

Chopper 2 flew over the building in the Martin Luther King Jr. Houses on West 112th Street. The FDNY said the fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Firefighters brought it under control an hour later.

The two people hurt are at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.