FDNY: 2 injured in high-rise building fire in Harlem

NEW YORK -- A fire in a high-rise apartment building in Harlem on Thursday morning left two people critically hurt.

Chopper 2 flew over the building in the Martin Luther King Jr. Houses on West 112th Street. The FDNY said the fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Firefighters brought it under control an hour later.

The two people hurt are at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 11:46 AM

