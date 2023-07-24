Watch CBS News
FDNY: 10 injured in MTA bus crash in West Farms section of Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An accident involving an MTA Bx9 bus on Sunday night resulted in multiple injuries, the FDNY said.

It happened just before 7:20 p.m. at Crotona Parkway and East 180th Street in the West Farms section of the borough, the MTA said.

Officials said 10 people were injured, including seven that were hospitalized.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 8:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

