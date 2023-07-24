FDNY: 10 injured in MTA bus crash in West Farms section of Bronx

NEW YORK -- An accident involving an MTA Bx9 bus on Sunday night resulted in multiple injuries, the FDNY said.

It happened just before 7:20 p.m. at Crotona Parkway and East 180th Street in the West Farms section of the borough, the MTA said.

Officials said 10 people were injured, including seven that were hospitalized.

CBS New York will have more on this story on the News at 11 p.m.