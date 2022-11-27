FDNY: 1 hurt when taxi catches fire at Queens gas station
NEW YORK -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a gas station in Queens.
Dozens of firefighters responded to the gas station on Northern Boulevard in Woodside at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Video shows heavy smoke and flames.
According to the FDNY, a taxi caught fire at one of the gas pumps.
The injured person was taken to the hospital, but there was no immediate word on their condition.
