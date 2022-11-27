Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY: 1 hurt when taxi catches fire at Queens gas station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY: 1 hurt when taxi catches fire at gas pump
FDNY: 1 hurt when taxi catches fire at gas pump 00:23

NEW YORK -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a gas station in Queens

Dozens of firefighters responded to the gas station on Northern Boulevard in Woodside at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Video shows heavy smoke and flames. 

According to the FDNY, a taxi caught fire at one of the gas pumps. 

The injured person was taken to the hospital, but there was no immediate word on their condition. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 9:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.