FDA Delays Meeting On COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5 To Review More Data
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a meeting about a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5 that was originally scheduled to take place next week, raising questions about when they'll be able to get vaccinated against the deadly virus. The FDA said it wants to see more data from Pfizer before proceeding.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.