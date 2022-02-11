Watch CBS News

FDA Delays Meeting On COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5 To Review More Data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a meeting about a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5 that was originally scheduled to take place next week, raising questions about when they'll be able to get vaccinated against the deadly virus. The FDA said it wants to see more data from Pfizer before proceeding.

