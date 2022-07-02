FBI warns Asian-American business owners in New Jersey about string of home burglaries

NEWARK, N.J. -- The FBI says the homes of Asian-American business owners in New Jersey are being burglarized.

Two to three incidents are being reported each week.

According to the FBI Newark Field Office, thieves stalk victims to establish when they leave for work and return home, often breaking into cars weeks in advance to find out where the store owners live.

"They're doing counter-surveillance. They're doing surveillance of the business owners, not only at their home, but also at the business," FBI special agent Michael Ratta said. "They'll have lookouts in the business during the commission of the burglary in the event that the homeowner may go home from work."

The FBI says motion sensor lighting in the front and back of a house can deter break-ins, and homeowners should consider installing surveillance cameras and alarm systems.