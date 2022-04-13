FBI issues warning about "sextortion" scams targeting teenage boys

NEWARK, N.J. -- The FBI Newark field office says it's seeing an increase in reports of "sextortion" involving teenage boys.

Investigators say scammers contact kids on social media and convince them to share sexual images. They then threaten to post those images unless the victim sends cash.

FBI’s Newark Office Warns Parents of an Increase in Sextortion Cases: The FBI Newark Field Office is seeing an increase in reports of sextortion involving teenaged boys and wants parents and guardians to be on alert. https://t.co/vwDG3XHus4 — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) April 13, 2022

The most recent increase in cases mainly targets boys ages 14-17 years old.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to come forward and warning children to be selective about what they share on social media.