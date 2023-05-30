SoHo fire leaves father, 95, and son, 71, critically hurt, firefighter seriously injured

NEW YORK -- An elderly father and son are in critical condition after a fire broke out Monday in SoHo.

Three firefighters were also injured, one seriously.

The FDNY says crews faced challenging conditions.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. on the fourth floor of a six story apartment building on Sullivan Street.

Officials say a 95-year-old man and his 71-year-old son were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Three firefighters were also hospitalized, including one in serious condition.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Barvels said overnight the fire is under investigation, but it was difficult to tackle.

"Very, very tight hallways. The apartment is full of clutter, which kind of delayed out access to the apartment," he said. "Once we dig into the apartment, we put water on the fire. We pulled out two victims from the fire apartment. They've been treated via EMS and transported to the hospital."

He said the flames started to spread to the fifth floor, but firefighters were able to quickly knock it out.