Father and 2 young children struck crossing street near school in Old Tappan, New Jersey

OLD TAPPAN, N.J. -- A father and his two children were struck by a car as they crossed the street near a school Tuesday morning in Bergen County, New Jersey.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on the corner of Charles Place and Kay Street by T. Baldwin Demarest Elementary School in Old Tappan.

Police said an officer was stationed on school grounds when he learned about the crash. He responded to the intersection, and found three people on the ground with injuries.

They were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, and all three are expected to recover.

Police said it appears a man and his two young kids were crossing Charles Place in the crosswalk at Kay Street when a car made a left turn onto Kay and struck them.

The driver stayed on the scene to be questioned by investigators.

Police closed off the block with caution tape, and detectives could be seen taking pictures of a silver car in the crosswalk.