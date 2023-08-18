Woman killed, driver arrested after crash in Downtown Brooklyn

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Downtown Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman died and a driver was arrested after a chaotic crash overnight in Downtown Brooklyn.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Court Street, where Cobble Hill meets Downtown Brooklyn.

Video from the scene shows firefighters pulling a victim out after cutting through one of the two cars involved.

It appeared a black sedan crashed into a white Honda, according to preliminary information from police.

Some witnesses said the driver of the black car was speeding and trying to beat a light before crashing into the Honda.

Four people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who died. Her name was not immediately released.

The driver of the black sedan was arrested after trying to flee the scene, NYPD said.

The crash is under investigation.