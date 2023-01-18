Watch CBS News
Local News

3 women shot at memorial in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Three women were shot and wounded in Queens on Tuesday.

It happened around 9 p.m. as a crowd had gathered on Central Avenue at a memorial for a homicide victim in Far Rockaway.

Police say a suspect fired into the crowd, hitting the three victims, who are believed to be innocent bystanders.

All three are expected to be OK.

It's unclear who the intended target was.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 10:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.