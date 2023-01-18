3 women shot at memorial in Queens

NEW YORK -- Three women were shot and wounded in Queens on Tuesday.

It happened around 9 p.m. as a crowd had gathered on Central Avenue at a memorial for a homicide victim in Far Rockaway.

Police say a suspect fired into the crowd, hitting the three victims, who are believed to be innocent bystanders.

All three are expected to be OK.

It's unclear who the intended target was.

So far, no arrests have been made.