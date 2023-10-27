Queens residents call for improved flood prevention measures 11 years after Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK -- Sunday marks 11 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated our area.

Friday, people in Far Rockaway held a rally saying the peninsula still floods every time there's heavy rainfall.

Homeowners are calling on the city to overhaul the infrastructure and create a maintenance system that would prevent flooding.

"It's clear we don't have the right resiliency measures, the infrastructure to tackle the flooding, to tackle the extreme weather changes," said Santosh Nandabalan, with Food and Water Watch.

"We need help. Somebody has to do something out here," Far Rockaway resident Linda Bowman said.

The city says it has completed several projects in Far Rockaway, including street safety improvements and storm water drain upgrades to help reduce flooding.