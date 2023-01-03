Fans, players share their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after critical injury on the field

NEW YORK -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after being injured during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was difficult for players and fans to watch as he lie motionless on the field needing CPR. Now, there's an outpouring of love and support for Hamlin, his family and teammates.

His family released the following statement Tuesday:

Damar Hamlin's family released the following statement about his condition Tuesday. Hamlin family handout

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

It looked like a routine tackle at the end of the first quarter. Hamlin got up after the tackle, but then collapsed.

"Everybody had mixed emotions. They were just wondering what was really going on," fan John Fields Sr. said. "How bad was he hurt? No one really knew at first."

Fans watching the game at the stadium and local bars felt the chilling silence as paramedics rushed to 24-year-old Hamlin's aid.

The Bills tweeted Hamlin had gone into cardiac arrest. He was given CRP for more than eight minutes before his heartbeat was finally restored.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

He was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, joined by his mother. He was said to be sedated in critical condition.

Fans with candles consoled each other outside.

"Every minute you delay shocking them, resuscitating them, what happens is there's an increase of 10% of mortality," CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus explained.

“These athletes put their lives on the line for our entertainment”: Dr. @DavidAgus explains that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained blunt force trauma to his chest during a tackle on Monday night — warning that player safety needs to be a higher priority. pic.twitter.com/pbPfEmqN3C — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 3, 2023

Agus said blunt force trauma to Hamlin's chest from the helmet of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins may have caused what's called an arrhythmia in the heart -- when not enough blood pumps to the head, leading to his collapse after getting up.

"The fact that he's not breathing on his own certainly makes me worried, because the sooner you are able to shock him back into a normal rhythm, the sooner you can go back to everything working," Agus said.

If delayed too long, depriving the brain of oxygen could lead to brain damage, Agus added.

A statement from Bengals owner, Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/FfUCrgSnWQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

Higgins is one of countless people across the country sending their well wishes and prayers to Hamlin.

My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love 🙏🏾💙 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 3, 2023

A GoFundMe page Hamlin started three years ago through his foundation Chasing M's has so far raised more than $3 million, exceeding its original goal of $2,500.