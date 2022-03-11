Gabby Petito's family claim in lawsuit Brian Laundrie's parents knew about her murder and helped their son get away

NEW YORK -- The family of Gabby Petito is suing Brian Laundrie's parents, claiming they knew more about the Long Island-native's murder than they said and helped their son get away.

The Petito family is seeking damages of more than $30,000 for their pain and suffering, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Friday.

When Petito's communication with her family stopped after Aug. 27, during her cross-country trip with fiance Laundrie, they became concerned.

The lawsuit filed in Sarasota, Florida alleges Laundrie confessed to his parents that he murdered Petito, prompting Christopher and Roberta Laundrie to contact an attorney who they retained days later.

According to the lawsuit, Brian Laundrie sent text messages to Petito's parents from her phone to hide the murder.

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home from the cross-country trip without Petito, raising even more concerns.

While search efforts for Petito were underway in a camping area in Wyoming, court documents said the Laundries went on vacation.

As suspicion mounted, the Petito family said Roberta Laundrie blocked Petito's mother's phone number and Facebook profile in order to not receive messages or phone calls.

On Sept. 16, the Petito family issued a plea through a letter to the Laundries to help find her and to tell them where she was. All statements from the Laundrie family came through their attorney.

After a manhunt that lasted for weeks, Brian Laundrie, the sole suspect in the case, died by suicide. His remains were found in a Florida nature reserve. The lawsuit alleged his family was trying to send him out of the country.

Petito's remains were found Sept. 19. She was 22. Her family is now seeking damages for the pain, suffering and mental anguish they say the Laundrie family caused.

In a statement, the Laundrie family's attorney said they deny the allegations. He said the family was not legally obligated to speak to law enforcement or any third party, including the Petito family, and called the allegations "baseless under the law."