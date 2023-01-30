Family claims mother suffered severe injuries at Buckingham Care and Rehabilitation Center in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is seeking answers after they say their loved one was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe injuries at a Bergen County nursing home.

CBS2 saw a picture of Jung Ja Chun last year and then one of the 80-year-old in early January with severe injuries to her face.

"Everything is so swollen. She could not open her eyes even though she tried," daughter Jaime Chun-Lee said.

Chun's daughter alleges her mother received the injuries and a concussion that resulted in bleeding to the left and right side of her brain at the Buckingham Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norwood.

Chun-Lee said a nurse called her from the facility on Jan. 4 saying her mom was taken to the hospital for observation after a fall.

"He mentioned that it's not urgent," Chun-Lee said.

Chun-Lee said then doctors called to say she'd better get to Hackensack Medical Center fast.

"I was just blown away," she said.

Chun-Lee said she began investigating after another call with a nurse at the rehab center who she says told her that her mother reported something else.

"She reported that someone threw something at her and someone hit me," Chun-Lee said.

In a statement, Buckingham Care and Rehabilitation said, "We have concluded based on the statements and observations these injuries likely occurred due to an unwitnessed fall."

The rehab center also said it takes pride in the care it gives to patients and added, "Upon full investigation of the concern, immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety and care of the patient, as well as all patients in our facility."

Chun-Lee's attorneys said they aren't satisfied, adding the injuries don't appear to be from a fall. They're planning on filing a lawsuit.

"We just want to know what happened and there has to be accountability," attorney Christie Bae said.

"I just couldn't believe it happened at a place that I trusted," Chun-Lee added.

Chun-Lee said her mother was released from the hospital and is recovering at another rehab center, adding she's more confused, isn't eating, and doesn't recognize her at all.