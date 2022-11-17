Families of 4 homicide victims, Nassau County ask for public's help in unsolved cases

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- There's a new effort to solve murders on Long Island.

Law enforcement joined victims' families Thursday to urge the public to help close the books on four unsolved homicides, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported.

Families waiting years for justice joined Nassau County police and prosecutors with a plea.

"We cannot solve crimes ... without witnesses being willing to step forward and speak up," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Thiasia Williams, a 28-year-old nurse, was picking up her boyfriend at a birthday party on MLK Drive in Hempstead in August 2020 when shots were sprayed from a white car. Her mother is desperate for justice.

"Please help provide, give me some peace to know something," said Aurora Williams.

"She left a young son. Senseless shooting into a crowd like that, multiple shots, over 10 shots," said Nassau Police Homicide Squad Det. Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick. "Dozens of people there. Somebody had to see something."

Karson Banks was shot to death in October 2020 in Hempstead. His father is begging those who know the whereabouts of Ramel Fergusen, wanted in the murder, to do the right thing.

"We have to break this cycle of not speaking up. Too many of our young kids, your kids are dying because of colors. That makes no sense at all," said Karl Banks.

Banks said his son tried to break free of gangs and moved away. But he was tracked down.

"Tell the truth. It may hurt. But guess what, in the long run you did the right thing," said Banks. "Anybody that doesn't want to speak up, you're guilty."

Suzanne Goldfarb was strangled in her Merrick cottage in 2015; tkiller is believed to be someone she knew. Taleek Smith was shot while sitting in a car in Hempstead in 2020.

Police are more than doubling the rewards.

"It's not the normal $10,000. It's $25,000. For the people that are listening out there, $25,000 to capture a killer," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

"It's not that we don't know a lot in these cases. We just need those missing pieces of the puzzle that pushes us over the goal line," said Fitzpatrick.

Ryder didn't call these cold cases because he said the department never gives up on them. Someone out there knows something and can bring these families closure, he added.

To contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-244-TIPS or click here.