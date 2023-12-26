Watch CBS News
Families celebrate the start of Kwanzaa with Children's Kwanzaa Village in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Kwanzaa, the weeklong celebration of African-American culture and values, begins Tuesday. 

On each evening of Kwanzaa, families gather to light one of seven candles on a kinara. 

Each candle represents one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

This Thursday, there's an opportunity for children to learn more and celebrate the holiday at the Children's Kwanzaa Village at the Major R. Owens Health and Wellness Community Center on Bedford Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. 

We spoke with the founders and organizers Danielle Fairbairn-Bland and Keanna Hinds about some holiday traditions and what they hope kids take away from the experience. 

Thursday's event is sold out, but the community center will have other events throughout the week. 

December 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

