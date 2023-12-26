Families celebrate the start of Kwanzaa with Children's Kwanzaa Village in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Families celebrate start of Kwanzaa with children's village in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Kwanzaa, the weeklong celebration of African-American culture and values, begins Tuesday.

On each evening of Kwanzaa, families gather to light one of seven candles on a kinara.

Each candle represents one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

This Thursday, there's an opportunity for children to learn more and celebrate the holiday at the Children's Kwanzaa Village at the Major R. Owens Health and Wellness Community Center on Bedford Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

We spoke with the founders and organizers Danielle Fairbairn-Bland and Keanna Hinds about some holiday traditions and what they hope kids take away from the experience.

Thursday's event is sold out, but the community center will have other events throughout the week.