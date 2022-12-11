Dozens of families gather to support one another at annual holiday party for loved ones of fallen NYPD officers

NEW YORK -- A special holiday party was held Saturday for NYPD families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, multiple generations connect there, making lifelong bonds and supporting each other.

Patriotism, honor, tears and love filled the room at Russo's on the Bay in Howard Beach, Queens.

Grace Russell has come every year for 43 years to the annual holiday party put on by the Police Benevolent Association and the Detectives' Endowment Association. Her husband Officer Michael Russell was killed in the line of duty at 30 years old in 1979.

"My son is 44. He was 1 when his father was killed, and my daughter was 3 and a half," Russell said. "We're never, ever forgotten ... It's like a little kid the night before Christmas, that you want to see the same people and you have such a shared history."

Rita Williams' husband Det. Keith Williams was killed in the line of duty 33 years ago. She says year-round, there's a scholarship fund in his name, but connecting with others at the annual party gives her a deeper purpose.

"This has carried me," she said. "You get to reunite with people that was there from the very beginning."

Sanny Liu brings her daughter Angelina, now 5, every year. Liu gave birth to Angelina with preserved sperm from her late husband, Det. Wenjian Liu, who was fatally shot in Brooklyn along with his colleague Det. Rafael Ramos as they sat in their patrol car in 2014.

"The first time I brought her to Christmas party ... when she was born, I want her to know that she's not the only line-of-duty child. That's what we're here for," Liu said. "We're looking forward to this every single year."

After the event, each family will go home with a gift bags from the PBA for the holidays.

"We want you to maybe smile through the tears. We know it's hard," PBA President Pat Lynch said.

"You are what energizes us. Whether it is 1967 when we lost someone, 1971, this year or 100 years ago, we will come together as a family every single year," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

More than 80 families from all ranks came together to see the people they now call family.

The event is paid for by the widow and children's funds of the police unions.