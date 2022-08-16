Watch CBS News
NYC Department of Education releases fall COVID guidelines

NEW YORK -- With three weeks to go until the first day of school, New York City on Tuesday released its COVID-19 guidelines.

The Department of Education says vaccinations will be required for all employees, visitors, and students who play in high-risk extracurricular activities.

Daily health screenings will not be needed, but if you're sick, you're instructed to stay home.

Students and staff who test positive for COVID will have to isolate for five days. They can return on on the sixth day if they have no symptoms, or if they're improving. In that case, they will have to wear a mask until the 10th day.

Each student and staff member will receive four COVID tests per month to take home.

Wearing masks remains strongly recommended.

For more information, please click here.

