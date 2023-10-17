Watch CBS News
Long Island landlords accused of posting fake eviction notice on tenant's door

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CENTEREACH, N.Y. -- An eviction notice on a Suffolk County apartment door turned out to be a fake.

Investigators say landlords Grace Rossi and Cheryl Florie forged the document and posted it on a tenant's door in Centereach.

Both women are facing multiple forgery charges.

The sheriff didn't reveal their motive but says deputies are always on the lookout for forgeries -- everything from fake eviction notices to fake car inspection stickers.

