New York state officials issue warning about fake bank fraud alerts

NEW YORK -- The New York state Division of Consumer Protection is warning people about fake bank fraud alerts.

It involves a text phishing scheme.

Fraudsters are impersonating financial institutions, claiming a customer's account is compromised due to unusual activity.

Authorities say the message is an attempt to deceive the recipient into sharing personal information.

If you receive such a text message, delete it right away.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 8:59 PM

