New York state officials issue warning about fake bank fraud alerts

New York state issues alert about fake bank fraud texts

NEW YORK -- The New York state Division of Consumer Protection is warning people about fake bank fraud alerts.

It involves a text phishing scheme.

Fraudsters are impersonating financial institutions, claiming a customer's account is compromised due to unusual activity.

Authorities say the message is an attempt to deceive the recipient into sharing personal information.

If you receive such a text message, delete it right away.