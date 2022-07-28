New York state officials issue warning about fake bank fraud alerts
NEW YORK -- The New York state Division of Consumer Protection is warning people about fake bank fraud alerts.
It involves a text phishing scheme.
Fraudsters are impersonating financial institutions, claiming a customer's account is compromised due to unusual activity.
Authorities say the message is an attempt to deceive the recipient into sharing personal information.
If you receive such a text message, delete it right away.
