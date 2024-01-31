FAFSA delay putting pressure on prospective, current college students

FAFSA data not expected to be released until March

NEW YORK -- The waiting game continues for families and college students who need financial aid; FAFSA data won't be sent out to schools for more than a month.

Now a freshman at Manhattanville College, 18-year-old Whitney Charles recalls the first time she completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

"It was very stressful," she said.

But it was necessary. She relies on federal aid to attend college.

The Department of Education updated the FAFSA in 2023 and made it simpler to complete, but simpler didn't roll out without delays – two in fact. The form's launch, slated for October, happened in December.

The release of the crucial financial data to institutions is expected now, but will be delayed until early March, according to the DOE.

"We were expecting to get that now and start the process of making financial aid offers to students," said Jill Desjean, senior policy analyst at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Desjean says the delay compresses an already tight timeline to get financial aid packets out, and she feels the delay has the biggest impact on prospective students.

"Usually, they have financial aid offers in their hands at this point," she said.

Students and families would normally have a few months to review offers and figure out the best fit socially and financially.

"They're going to have significantly less time to do that because admissions deposits are usually due in the spring," Desjean said.

"Our concern is with the continuing students," said Troy Cogburn, vice president for enrollment and marketing at Manhattanville College.

Cogburn shares the updated FAFSA expands qualification for Federal Pell Grants, which is a good thing, but he adds, "We know that there's going to be some students that aren't receiving that additional benefit and will in fact receive less assistance."

Until data gets released in March, it's unknown whether the updated FAFSA is better for students like Charles.

"The amount of money they give me affects everything," she said.

Including her ability to remain a student at Manhattanville College.

"I feel like I've made a home here," she said.

Cogburn also shared the DOE is letting institutions know they will need to make up the lost aid. He says Manhattanville is prepared to do exactly that, but does need information in a timely manner.