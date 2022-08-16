FAA says staffing shortage at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports has been resolved

FAA says staffing problem has been resolved at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports

FAA says staffing problem has been resolved at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports

FAA says staffing problem has been resolved at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports

NEWARK, N.J. - After a rough night for travelers at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty airports, the FAA says a staffing problem has been resolved.

The staffing shortage forced the agency to reduce the number of flights at our three major airports, causing delays and cancelations.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, it has been a rough start to the week for air travelers across the country who are struggling to catch a flight - let alone one that leaves on time.

CBS2 caught up with traveler Charles Massi and his wife at LaGuardia Airport. They were sprawled out at Terminal B, dreading their return flight home to Orlando, Florida.

"All the way up until we got here, the flight said it was on time. Until we walked through the door, and now they are showing a delay," Massi said.

He said the delay lasted nearly 24 hours. The Massis certainly aren't alone. More than 8,000 flights across the U.S. were delayed on Sunday, according to FlightAware. Experts say a shortage of pilots, ground workers and air traffic controllers continue to fuel the problem.

"Airlines continue to be understaffed, they continue to be overscheduled. Even though the Department of Transportation says things are getting better, the numbers don't show that," said CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg.

Last week, the Department of Transportation proposed new protection for flyers, including full refunds for canceled flights. Transportation advocates are also calling on the government to hold airlines accountable for scheduling more flights than runways can bear an hour.

"I really think it would help and it would make me feel more secure traveling," one person said.

"It would put more ownership on the airline to do something about it," said another.

Experts say always get to the airport a couple of hours ahead of your scheduled flight, and have a backup plan.