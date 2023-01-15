FAA investigating after 2 planes nearly collide on JFK runway

NEW YORK -- The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two planes nearly collided on the runway at Kennedy Airport.

A Delta Boeing 737 was gearing up for takeoff, but had to abort when an American Airlines plane crossed on the wrong runway about 1,000 feet away on Friday night.

The Delta plane, with 145 passengers and six crew members, was headed for the Dominican Republic.

The passengers were deplaned and the flight took off Saturday morning.