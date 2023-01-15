Watch CBS News
Local News

FAA investigating after 2 planes nearly collide on JFK runway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FAA investigating after 2 planes nearly collide on JFK runway
FAA investigating after 2 planes nearly collide on JFK runway 00:49

NEW YORK -- The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two planes nearly collided on the runway at Kennedy Airport

A Delta Boeing 737 was gearing up for takeoff, but had to abort when an American Airlines plane crossed on the wrong runway about 1,000 feet away on Friday night. 

The Delta plane, with 145 passengers and six crew members, was headed for the Dominican Republic.

The passengers were deplaned and the flight took off Saturday morning. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 8:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.