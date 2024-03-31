Watch CBS News
F and M subway service between Manhattan and Queens to resume on Monday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

F and M subway service between Manhattan and Queens to resume on Monday
NEW YORK -- Roosevelt Island commuters are getting their subway service back, following seven months of repairs.

That's because regular "F" and "M" service will resume Monday.

The lines have been rerouted between Manhattan and Queens since the end of August, leaving many residents on Roosevelt Island with few options.

Their only subway is the "F" train.

The MTA said crews had to replace tracks and make other repairs on the 63rd Street line.

CBS New York Team
March 31, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

