F and M subway service between Manhattan and Queens to resume on Monday

F and M subway service between Manhattan and Queens to resume on Monday

F and M subway service between Manhattan and Queens to resume on Monday

NEW YORK -- Roosevelt Island commuters are getting their subway service back, following seven months of repairs.

That's because regular "F" and "M" service will resume Monday.

The lines have been rerouted between Manhattan and Queens since the end of August, leaving many residents on Roosevelt Island with few options.

Their only subway is the "F" train.

The MTA said crews had to replace tracks and make other repairs on the 63rd Street line.