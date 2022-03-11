Violinist, viral sensation Ezinma inspiring NYC students through "Strings by Heart" program

NEW YORK -- She's played with superstars like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and cello maestro Yo-Yo Ma, and now violinist and viral sensation Ezinma is using her talents to inspire New York City students with classical music.

Last week, students at Public School 133, the Fred R. Moore School in Harlem, were amazed by her skills as they tried out their own instruments.

Ezinma is touring schools in Manhattan and the Bronx this spring to encourage students to apply to her program, "Strings by Heart."

The musician, also known as "Classical Bae," first picked up a violin at age 4 and is now sharing her love of music as a performer, teacher and philanthropist.

She joined CBS2's Dana Tyler to talk about the program.

"The goal isn't to make musicians. Like, I don't really care if the kids become violinists. I hope they go on to do other things, but it's really about giving kids the chance to learn an instrument -- violin or cello -- at a really high level," Ezinma said.

Each child is given a free instrument, free lessons and access to concerts throughout the city. There are also monthly workshops for older kids.

"It's really just about teaching the art of learning. I think that's the most important thing about an instrument, is you learn how to be disciplined and how to study ... Also, learning the art of working together as a team, playing an ensemble. There's so many sort of life and I think societal skills that are taught via music education, and unfortunately when budgets get tight, the first thing to go is music education, so that's sort of why I decided to make a program that could really be of service to kids," Ezinma said.

You can watch the full interview above. For more information about "Strings by Heart," visit ezinma.com/stringsbyheart.