Expert safety advice for preventing fires this holiday season

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- It's the most wonderful time of year, but winter holidays can also be dangerous if you forget about basic fire safety. 

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are two of the top days for home fires to break out. Candles, Christmas trees and kitchen fires all pose risks that can be devastating. 

It's always a good idea to review fire safety tips. 

Susan McKelvey, a spokesperson for the National Fire Prevention Association, joined us by Zoom to share her advice. 

NFPA is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating death, injury and property loss from fire and electrical hazards.

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 8:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

