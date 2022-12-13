Expert safety advice for preventing fires this holiday season

NEW YORK -- It's the most wonderful time of year, but winter holidays can also be dangerous if you forget about basic fire safety.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are two of the top days for home fires to break out. Candles, Christmas trees and kitchen fires all pose risks that can be devastating.

It's always a good idea to review fire safety tips.

Susan McKelvey, a spokesperson for the National Fire Prevention Association, joined us by Zoom to share her advice.

NFPA is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating death, injury and property loss from fire and electrical hazards.

