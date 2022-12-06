Watch CBS News
Expert advice: How to pick the perfect Christmas tree and make it last

NEW YORK -- It's the holiday season, and for many people, that means finding the perfect Christmas tree. 

Whether you're already decorated or still looking, we have expert advice on how to select your tree and make it last. 

Tim Dunne, from the New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association, joined us Tuesday by Zoom. He owns Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidire, New Jersey. 

December 6, 2022

