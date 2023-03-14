Exclusive video: 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Crown Heights

NEW YORK -- Two people were rushed to the hospital following a horrific crash in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Monday night.

CBS2 has obtained exclusive video of the accident.

Three damaged cars were seen on the side of Crown Street near Nostrand Avenue. Debris and broken car parts were scattered across the sidewalk and street.

A camera from a nearby building captured what happened at around 6:30 p.m.

A white car is seen speeding through a red light and slamming into an SUV, sending it airborne. The white car nearly hit a few people on the sidewalk and at least one person was seen scurrying away.

An NYPD cruiser pulls into the frame about five or six seconds after the crash and an officer gets out and runs toward the cars.

CBS2 spoke to a man who was nearby when the crash happened.

"It sounded like a bomb, like boom, and then I open the door like yo what's going on?" John Phimolus said.

CBS2 asked the NYPD if that cruiser was involved in an investigation or pursuit of any kind or if it just happened to be within seconds of the crash site. Department policy states police should terminate a vehicle pursuit if the risk to the public or fellow officers outweighs the risk posed if the suspect gets away. Police did not immediately provide an answer.

Police said the two people taken to the hospital both had leg injuries. They're both in serious but stable condition.