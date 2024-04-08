Exclusive: N.J. first lady Tammy Murphy talks why she dropped out of U.S. Senate race

Exclusive: N.J. first lady Tammy Murphy discusses why she dropped out of U.S. Senate race

METUCHEN, N.J. -- New Jersey's first lady exclusively sat down with CBS New York on Monday after a climate change event at local high school.

Tammy Murphy was open about why she stepped out of the U.S. Senate race and what she plans on doing next.

Murphy was at Metuchen High School listening to students and teachers talk about what they've done with the state's climate change education program, which was rolled out during her husband's administration in all districts in 2022.

"We are the first state in the United States to actually teach climate change across every standard of our K-12 curriculum," Murphy said. "I feel like we owe it to the next generation to make their lives better."

Murphy said she reluctantly dropped out of the Senate race because she didn't want to go negative on fellow Democrat Andy Kim.

"I got into this because people pleaded with me to get into it, and I am a unifier. I am not a divider, and at the end of the day, spending money on tearing down a fellow Democrat in a year Donald Trump is vying to get into White House did not feel like a place I wanted to be."

When reminded what Kim said about her getting preferential treatment with the Democratic county chairs, Murphy said, "Here is what I have to say: We've all been competing in the same exact space," adding, "It's patently untrue that some were competing in different systems because that's not the case."

Murphy did not say why she chose to speak now after turning down earlier interview requests, but she did say her policies were clear and she's yet to hear where other candidates stand on the issues.

When asked if she has plans to pursue another office, Murphy said, "To be honest with you, I didn't have a plan to seek this office. So, to be clear, I am going to work on everything I have been working on. I had a very effective hat as first lady."

The first lady said she will continue to fight for issues she is passionate about, including affordability and reproductive rights.