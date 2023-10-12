Everything funny, fantastical, frightening in world of entertainment on display at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con returns to the Javits Center

New York Comic Con returns to the Javits Center

NEW YORK -- New York Comic Con is back.

The annual event started Thursday at the Javits Center.

"It's fun and exciting and enjoyable," 9-year-old Lucas Durand said.

The event is so popular, some people are willing to crawl their way in through big crowds to celebrate everything bright, glowing, funny, fantastical, and frightening in the worlds of comics, anime, gaming, and blockbuster entertainment on screens big and small.

Those in attendance saw Gear 5, the big balloon version, from One Piece and New Jersey's Justin Moy rocked his version of the character.

"I sew it all myself. I make it all myself," said Moy, of Ridgefield Park. "You know, we have like a bond, right? I see people and they see me. We just, like, talk together because we have all this commonality."

"It's really fun. I love it here," said Yehuda Greenfield of Kew Gardens, Queens.

"I'm Freddy Fazbear from 'Five nights at Freddy's," said Wolf Rivera of Parkchester.

"Amazing time for the kids because they get to express themselves and dress up and just interact with all the different peers," Sasha Rivera added.

"You never quite know what will happen to you at Comic Con. It's so much fun here. Everyone can be a star," another person said.

Among the VIPs in attendance were actors and directors and artists who bring to life memorable characters.

"My name, I'm Edgardo Miranda Rodriguez. I'm a graphic novelist and philanthropist. I'm the creator of the Afro Latina superhero La Boronquena, created here in New York City, so a chance to celebrate here at New York Comic Con is powerful," Rodriguez said.

The fans can come to the Javits Center through Sunday and immerse themselves in wild new worlds.

Panel discussions at this year's Comic Con include a talk with the cast and creatives of the long running sci-fi show "Doctor Who," and a frank debate about the future of artificial intelligence, or AI, in the entertainment industry.