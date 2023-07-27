Watch CBS News
Long Island jewelry store clerk accused of stealing over $125,000 in merchandise from customers

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- A Long Island jewelry store clerk was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $125,000 in merchandise from clients.

Police say 53-year-old Laura Bee worked at Ever Love Jewelers in Huntington.

Investigators say she issued bad checks, swapped real diamonds for fakes and charged full price for lower-quality gems.

CBS New York's crew found the storefront empty with a "for lease" sign on the front window.

