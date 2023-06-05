Watch CBS News
Eunice Lewis-Zephyrine, 72, missing since Friday morning in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is asking for the public's helping finding a missing woman in the Bronx.

Eunice Lewis-Zephyrine was last seen around 6 a.m. Friday at an apartment on University Avenue near West 170th Street.

Police say the 72-year-old shows early signs of dementia. She's described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 110 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and glasses. 

image0-2.jpg
Police are searching for Eunice Lewis-Zephyrine, a missing 72-year-old with dementia last seen around 6 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the Bronx. NYPD

Her family tells CBS2 they are visiting from Trinidad and Tobago for a two-week vacation. 

They say their mom walked out of their Airbnb while they were asleep, wearing a blue dress and barefoot. They're concerned she needs her medication and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

June 5, 2023

