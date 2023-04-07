Missing Stamford man Errol Whyte found dead in Westport

Police identify body found in Westport as missing Stamford man

Police identify body found in Westport as missing Stamford man

Police identify body found in Westport as missing Stamford man

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Police are trying to figure out how a Stamford man died.

Sixty-three-year-old Errol Whyte disappeared Dec. 29, 2022. He was last seen leaving his son's home in Bridgeport.

The next day, Whyte's SUV was found parked along I-95 in Westport.

READ MORE: Police investigating "suspicious disappearance" of 63-year-old Errol Whyte in Connecticut

This week, his body was found floating in a retention pond in Westport.

The medical examiner says further testing is needed to determine the cause and manner of death.