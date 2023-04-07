Watch CBS News
Missing Stamford man Errol Whyte found dead in Westport

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Police are trying to figure out how a Stamford man died.

Sixty-three-year-old Errol Whyte disappeared Dec. 29, 2022. He was last seen leaving his son's home in Bridgeport.

The next day, Whyte's SUV was found parked along I-95 in Westport.

READ MORE: Police investigating "suspicious disappearance" of 63-year-old Errol Whyte in Connecticut

This week, his body was found floating in a retention pond in Westport.

The medical examiner says further testing is needed to determine the cause and manner of death.

