Watch CBS News
Local News

Department of Correction reports 15th inmate death on Rikers Island this year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Department of Correction reports 15th Rikers Island death
NYC Department of Correction reports 15th Rikers Island death 00:20

NEW YORK -- Another inmate has died in custody on Rikers Island.

The Department of Correction says 28-year-old Erick Tavira died early Saturday morning. The medical examiner's office is investigating the cause of death.

Tavira is the 15th person to die in DOC custody this year.

The DOC commissioner released the following statement:

"Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Tavira's family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief. We take the health and safety of everyone in our custody seriously, and we are conducting a preliminary investigation into this death."‎

Tavira was taken into custody in June 2021 on a strangulation charge.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 10:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.