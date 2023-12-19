Mayor Eric Adams defends 9/11 reference when describing New York City: "People knew what I was saying"

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is defending his reference to the 9/11 attacks when describing New York City.

In a recent interview, the mayor said the city is very complicated where "you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center ... to a person who's celebrating a new business," adding that, "It's the greatest city on the globe."

Tuesday, when asked about his comment, Adams said, "The analogy of the complexity of what could happen in this city, from planes landing on our Hudson River to all the other things, that was my comment. Those who take my comments in good faith are not going to try to turn them around ... People knew what I was saying. The city is complex."

The mayor says his comments were meant to reflect the resilience of the city and how it pulled together to rise up after the terror attacks.