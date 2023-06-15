New York City reaches labor agreements with NYPD, FDNY, correction, sanitation workers unions

NEW YORK -- New York City said Thursday it reached a tentative contract agreement with a coalition representing firefighters, police and correction officers, and sanitation workers.

Mayor Eric Adams said the five-year deal includes wage hikes for more than 32,000 members across the FDNY, NYPD, and correction and sanitation departments.

"They went through a lot over the last few years and we want to make sure that we are there for them and state that we support them and continue to stop the hemorrhaging of city employees and show the attractiveness of working in city government," Adams said.

The mayor said the agreement is in alignment with money the city set aside in its labor reserve for the next fiscal year.